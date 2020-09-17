MFA: Finland and 16 other participating States of OSCE commission an independent expert report on human rights violations in Belarus
On 17 September 2020, 17 participating States of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) decided to commission a report on serious human rights violations related to the presidential election in Belarus. Finland is one of the countries that took part in the decision.
The work on the report will take place under the Moscow Mechanism of OSCE. The Moscow Mechanism can be used to commission reports on human rights violations in the participating States of OSCE.
“As a participating State of OSCE, Belarus is obliged to comply with the organisation’s human rights principles. Finland considers an investigation of the human rights violations reported in Belarus as most important. The Moscow Mechanism gives the opportunity to commission an independent expert report on the situation. Based on the report, we can discuss the human rights situation in the country with Belarus, especially the incidences of violence after the presidential election,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto says.
The report to be compiled will focus on the human rights violations reported before, during and after the presidential election in Belarus held on 9 August 2020. Conclusions and recommendations for measures will be included in the report. Allegations will be examined concerning the persecution of political opponents, electoral fraud, illegal arrests, and disproportionate use of violence against peaceful demonstrators. Belarus will have the opportunity to comment on the report.
The work will get started at the end of September and the report should be ready to be published in the beginning of November.
Besides Finland, the countries participating in triggering the Moscow Mechanism are the UK, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the United States. In addition, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia and Luxemburg have announced their support for triggering the Moscow mechanism.
Background
The Moscow Mechanism is a tool that strengthens the human dimension of OSCE. The human dimension covers the promotion of democracy and development of the rule of law as well as the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Before this, the Moscow Mechanism has been used seven times between 1992 and 2018.
The last time Finland participated in the use of the mechanism was in 2018 in connection with the human rights situation of sexual minorities in Chechnya.
The Moscow Mechanism can be triggered by a participating State of OSCE which considers that another participating State has blatantly violated against the obligations of OSCE’s human rights dimension. The support of nine other participating States is needed to trigger the Moscow Mechanism.
The Moscow Mechanism could also be used on a voluntary basis, in which case a participating State would invite three experts to conduct an assessment e.g. on alleged human rights violations.
Inquiries:
Tarja Kangaskorte, Director, Unit for Human Rights Policy, Political Department, tel. +358 295 350 292
Mari Mäkinen, Desk Officer, Unit for Human Rights Policy, Political Department, tel. +358 295 350 130
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Read more about OSCE
Read more about the Moscow Mechanism at OSCE’s website
Avainsanat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Finland inleder tillsammans med 16 OSSE-stater en oberoende expertutredning om brott mot de mänskliga rättigheterna i Belarus17.9.2020 18:13:38 EEST | Tiedote
Den 17 september 2020 beslutade de 17 deltagande staterna i Organisationen för säkerhet och samarbete i Europa OSSE att inleda en utredning om allvarliga kränkningar av de mänskliga rättigheterna i samband med presidentvalet i Belarus. Finland är en av initiativtagarna till utredningen.
UM: Suomi käynnistää yhdessä 16 Etyjin osallistujavaltion kanssa riippumattoman asiantuntijaselvityksen Valko-Venäjän ihmisoikeusrikkomuksista17.9.2020 18:09:42 EEST | Tiedote
Euroopan turvallisuus- ja yhteistyöjärjestö Etyjin 17 osallistujavaltiota päätti 17.9.2020 käynnistää selvityksen Valko-Venäjän presidentinvaaleihin liittyvistä vakavista ihmisoikeusrikkomuksista. Suomi on yksi selvityksen käynnistäneistä maista.
UM: Euroopan ihmisoikeustuomioistuimen ratkaisu Kauhajoen koulusurmia koskevassa asiassa17.9.2020 15:56:49 EEST | Tiedote
Euroopan ihmisoikeustuomioistuin on 17. syyskuuta 2020 antanut Suomea koskevan ratkaisun, jonka mukaan Euroopan ihmisoikeussopimuksen 2 artiklaa oikeudesta elämään on loukattu.
UM: Budgeten för 2020 ska stärka Finlands internationella inflytande och stödja hanteringen av coronapandemins följder17.9.2020 14:50:57 EEST | Tiedote
I budgetpropositionen ligger betoningen på bättre förutsättningar för Finlands beskickningar, deltagande i internationell krishantering, konfliktförebyggande verksamhet och fredsmedling, säkerställande av utvecklingssamarbetets finansieringsnivå samt hanteringen av coronapandemins följder. Coronapandemin och dess följder ökar ytterligare behovet av internationellt samarbete. Samtidigt erbjuder återhämtningen efter pandemin, till exempel EU:s återhämtningspaket, nya möjligheter till handel och ekonomiskt samarbete.
MFA: Budget proposal for next year will further enhance Finland’s global engagement and bolster post-pandemic management17.9.2020 14:49:37 EEST | Press release
The budget proposal focuses on improvements to the ability of Finland’s missions abroad to operate effectively; participation in international crisis management, conflict prevention and mediation; measures to ensure an appropriate level of development finance; and post-crisis measures following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic and post-crisis management greatly highlight the need for international cooperation. Post-pandemic recovery funding, such as the EU’s recovery package, will also bring new opportunities for commercial and economic cooperation.
UM: Ensi vuoden budjetti vahvistaa Suomen kansainvälistä vaikuttavuutta ja tukee koronapandemian jälkihoitoa17.9.2020 14:48:14 EEST | Tiedote
Talousarvioesityksessä painottuvat Suomen edustustoverkon toimintaedellytysten parantaminen, osallistuminen kansainväliseen kriisinhallintaan, konfliktinestoon ja rauhanvälitykseen, kehitysrahoituksen tason varmistaminen sekä koronapandemian jälkihoito. Koronapandemia ja sen jälkihoito lisää entisestään tarvetta kansainväliselle yhteistyölle. Pandemian jälkeinen elpymisrahoitus, kuten EU:n elpymispaketti, tarjoaa uusia mahdollisuuksia myös kaupallistaloudelliselle yhteistyölle.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme