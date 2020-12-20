MFA: Finland and Germany repatriated their citizens from north-east Syria
Today, on Sunday 20 December 2020, Finland repatriated six Finnish children and two adult mothers from north-east Syria. The persons are now in the care of competent Finnish authorities.
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs organised the repatriation in cooperation with German authorities. In the same connection, Germany repatriated German children and their mothers.
Under section 22 of the Constitution of Finland, Finnish public authorities are obligated to safeguard the basic rights of the Finnish children interned in the camps insofar as this is possible. The basic rights of the children interned in the al-Hol camps can be safeguarded only by repatriating them to Finland.
The mothers of the children were repatriated together with the children. It is not possible to repatriate only the children. In all actions, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration.
About fifteen Finnish children and less than ten mothers are still interned in the camps in north-east Syria. Altogether, more than six thousand foreign children and approximately three thousand foreign mothers, of whom approximately 600 children and 300 women are EU citizens, are still in the camps. About half of the children are younger than five years old.
The camps in north-east Syria constitute a long-term security risk. The longer the children remain in the camps, without protection and education, the harder it will be to counter radical extremism.
A virtual press conference will be arranged on 20 December 2020 at 14.00 in the Government Press Room.
More information: MFA/Current Affairs: Counsellor Pekka Shemeikka, pekka.shemeikka@formin.fi, p. 050 311 2361
Avainsanat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Finland och Tyskland tar hem medborgare från norra Syrien20.12.2020 10:48:40 EET | Tiedote
Finland har idag (söndagen den 20 december 2020) tagit hem sex finländska barn och två vuxna, som är barnens mammor, från norra Syrien. De finska myndigheterna har nu hand om personerna.
UM: Suomi ja Saksa kotiuttivat kansalaisiaan Koillis-Syyriasta20.12.2020 10:46:53 EET | Tiedote
Suomi on kotiuttanut tänään sunnuntaina (20.12.2020) kuusi suomalaista lasta ja kaksi aikuista äitiä Koillis-Syyriasta. Henkilöt ovat nyt kotimaan viranomaisten toimien piirissä.
MFA: Finland’s humanitarian aid increases by 46 per cent from last year – support for education, school meals, rights of women and girls, and crisis prevention17.12.2020 10:03:15 EET | Press release
Finland provided a historic total of EUR 115 million in humanitarian aid in 2020. Humanitarian aid is one of the most concrete ways of responding to crises and disasters. More than 200 million people across the globe need humanitarian aid due to conflicts, natural disasters and the coronavirus pandemic.
UM: Finlands humanitära bistånd ökar med 46 procent från i fjol – stöd till utbildning, skolmåltider, kvinnors och flickors rättigheter och förebyggande av kriser17.12.2020 10:02:05 EET | Tiedote
År 2020 beviljar Finland humanitärt bistånd till ett historiskt stort belopp av totalt 115 miljoner euro. Humanitärt bistånd är ett av de mest konkreta sätten att svara mot kriser och katastrofer. På grund av konflikter, naturkatastrofer och coronaviruspandemin är över 200 miljoner människor i världen i behov av humanitärt bistånd.
UM: Suomen humanitaarinen apu kasvaa viime vuodesta 46 prosenttia – tukea koulutukseen, kouluruokailuun, naisten ja tyttöjen oikeuksiin sekä kriisien ennaltaehkäisyyn17.12.2020 10:01:15 EET | Tiedote
Vuonna 2020 Suomi antaa humanitaarista apua historialliset 115 miljoonaa euroa. Humanitaarinen apu on yksi konkreettisimmista keinoista vastata kriiseihin ja katastrofeihin. Konfliktien, luonnononnettomuuksien sekä koronaviruspandemian johdosta humanitaarista apua tarvitsee maailmassa yli 200 miljoonaa ihmistä.
MFA: Finland to chair the Freedom Online Coalition in 20217.12.2020 15:36:08 EET | Press release
The Freedom Online Coalition (FOC) is an important intergovernmental organisation that promotes free, open and safe internet. Finland will serve as the Coalition Chair in 2021.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme