MFA: Finland called on North Korea to stop dangerous provocations

Press release 212/2017

6 December 2017

Tiedotteen otsikko in English

Finland conveyed its grave concern about the situation in the Korean peninsula and strong condemnation of the latest ballistic missile test conducted by North Korea on 29 November. Director General Kimmo Lähdevirta of the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs delivered the message to Ambassador Kang Yong Dok in Helsinki on 6th December, 2017. The Finnish government urged the DPRK government to comply with the UN Security Council resolutions and immediately cease further provocations aggravating the situation. Finland also urged the DPRK to engage in a meaningful dialogue with its neighbours and the international community.

