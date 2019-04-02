MFA: Finland supports cyclone victims in Mozambique
Finland will support Mozambique’s recovery from the cyclone that hit the country in mid-March through the Finnish Red Cross and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and by providing technical assistance.
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted EUR 200,000 to the emergency field hospital, which is currently being set up in Mozambique by the Finnish Red Cross. The freight aircraft and aid workers arrived in Mozambique last weekend. The field hospital, run by Finnish and Canadian Red Cross workers, operates in an area with approximately 300,000 inhabitants.
Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique on 14 March and wreaked havoc also in Malawi and Zimbabwe. Over 850 people have died and approximately 3 million people are in need of emergency relief. The devastation affected Mozambique the most, where more than 500 lives have been lost so far. In terms of the destruction and impacts, the cyclone was one of the worst ever seen on the African continent.
Finland's emergency relief plans include preparedness for sudden crises. Decisions on support to Mozambique have been made within a matter of a few hours after receiving an appeal for support.
The United Nations' CERF allocated USD 20 million for the launch of rapid relief activities immediately. Finland has supported CERF from the start of its establishment and EUR 8 million has been granted for the fund this year.
The Foreign Ministry has supported the humanitarian work of the Finnish Red Cross in Mozambique by EUR 500,000. The support provided by the Finnish Red Cross is part of the assistance operation coordinated by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
Sudden crises such as Cyclone Idai in Mozambique require prompt reaction and good preparedness from the assistance organisations. Providers of funding, on the other hand, must be flexible and have foresight capacity. Nearly half of Finland's humanitarian assistance, EUR 35 million this year, is used for core funding, on the use of which assistance organisations can decide freely based on what is needed.
In connection with humanitarian crises, both money, supplies and technical assistance are needed. By decision of the Ministry of the Interior, Finland has sent technical assistance to Mozambique via established international mechanisms.
The repercussions of disasters are particularly severe in developing countries. At the international level, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR), which serves as the focal point for the coordination of disaster reduction, supports the promotion of all countries' disaster preparedness.
Inquiries: Claus Lindroos, Director, Unit for Humanitarian Assistance and Policy, tel. +358 40 132 1416.
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
UM: Finland stöder offren för orkanen i Moçambique2.4.2019 15:15:43 EEST | Tiedote
Moçambique som sedan mitten av mars återhämtar sig efter orkanen får stöd från Finland via Finlands Röda Kors, FN:s katastroffond och finländsk experthjälp.
UM: Suomi tukee hirmumyrskyn uhreja Mosambikissa2.4.2019 15:14:27 EEST | Tiedote
Suomi tukee maaliskuun puolivälin hirmumyrskystä toipuvaa Mosambikia Suomen Punaisen Ristin, YK:n hätäapurahaston sekä suomalaisen asiantuntija-avun kautta.
UM: FN-panel för digitalt samarbete och EU:s teknikpanel samlas i Esbo2.4.2019 08:34:54 EEST | Tiedote
FN:s generalsekreterare António Guterres högnivåpanel om samarbete kring digitala frågor (High-level Panel on Digital Cooperation) och EU:s teknikpanel Global Tech Panel, som sammankallats av EU:s höga representant Federica Mogherini, håller sitt första gemensamma möte i Esbo idag, den 2 april 2019. Mötet har sammankallats av utrikesministeriet i samarbete med Nokia.
UM: Digitaalisen yhteistyön YK-paneeli ja globaali teknologiapaneeli koolla Espoossa2.4.2019 08:32:37 EEST | Tiedote
YK:n pääsihteeri António Guterresin perustama, digitaalista yhteistyötä käsittelevä korkean tason paneeli ja EU:n korkean edustajan/Euroopan komission varapuheenjohtajan Federica Mogherinin perustama globaali teknologiapaneeli kokoontuvat tänään 2. huhtikuuta Espoossa. Kokouksen on kutsunut koolle Suomen ulkoministeriö yhteistyössä Nokian kanssa.
