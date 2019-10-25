MFA: Finland supports the Green Climate Fund by EUR 100 million
Finland aims to support the Green Climate Fund (GCF) by EUR 100 million in 2020–2023. The pledge was announced in connection with the first official Pledging Conference on 25 October in Paris.
The GCF, established under the Paris Agreement, supports low-emission and climate-resilient development in developing countries.
Finland’s pledge corresponds to an increase of 25% on the EUR 80 million in the so-called Initial Resource Mobilization (IRM) period from 2015 to 2019. The pledge is in line with the entry in the Government Programme according to which Finland will scale up climate finance as a part of its development finance, taking due account of its contribution based on the Paris Agreement.
In the replenishment consultation meetings, Finland has supported, among other things, strengthening of gender considerations and performance-based management, as well as the private sector’s mobilisation for climate work. Through the GCF, it is possible to support more ambitious solutions for climate change mitigation and adaptation in developing countries and, at the same time, advance new approaches. A total of 27 countries pledged USD 9,8 billion in all to support the GCF in the next four-year period.
“Finland shoulders its global responsibility in the fight against climate change and, in particular, wants to support the most vulnerable and least developed countries in their climate action,” says Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.
“The Green Climate Fund has an important role under the Paris Agreement. We can continue to mitigate climate change, but there is no time to waste.”
Inquiries: Satu Santala, Director General, tel. +358 295 351 815 or Johanna Pietikäinen, Desk Officer, tel. +358 295 351 030
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Suomi tukee Vihreää ilmastorahastoa 100 miljoonalla eurolla25.10.2019 16:04:43 EEST | Tiedote
Suomi aikoo tukea Vihreää ilmastorahastoa 100 miljoonalla eurolla vuosina 2020–2023. Aikomus tuotiin julki tänään Pariisissa rahaston ensimmäisen virallisen lisärahoituskierroksen yhteydessä.
UM: Finland stöder Gröna klimatfonden med 100 miljoner euro25.10.2019 16:04:20 EEST | Tiedote
Finland ämnar stödja Gröna klimatfonden med 100 miljoner euro 2020–2023. Planen offentliggjordes idag i Paris i samband med fondens första officiella finansieringsrunda.
UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailee Liettuassa25.10.2019 10:45:00 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto vierailee Vilnassa maanantaina 28. lokakuuta. Ministeri Haavisto tapaa Liettuan pääministeri Saulius Skvernelisin ja käy keskusteluja ulkoministeri Linas Linkevičiusin kanssa.
MFA: Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto to visit Lithuania25.10.2019 10:45:00 EEST | Press release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will be on an official visit to Vilnius on 28 October 2019. He will meet with the Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and hold discussions with Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius.
UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto besöker Litauen25.10.2019 10:45:00 EEST | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto besöker Vilnius måndagen den 28 oktober. Minister Haavisto ska träffa Litauens premiärminister Saulius Skvernelis och utrikesminister Linas Linkevičius.
UM: Höstens diskussionsserie fördjupar sig i hur diasporagrupper i Finland kan stabilisera sitt ursprungsland24.10.2019 13:40:00 EEST | Tiedote
I oktober och november ordnar utrikesministeriet en diskussionsserie i fyra delar om diasporans betydelse för återuppbyggandet och freden i sina forna hemländer. Två av tillställningarna handlar om Somalia, en om Afghanistan och en om Irak och Syrien.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom