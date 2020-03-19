MFA: Finland suspends the reception and processing of ordinary visa and residence permit applications

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, Finland, in line with the rest of the Schengen countries, has suspended the reception of normal visa applications in Finland’s missions with immediate effect from 19 March until further notice.

Missions have discretionary powers to receive and process individual visa applications in exceptional cases, such as applications from family members of a Finnish citizen. Passports related to visa applications currently under consideration will be returned and the applications will not be processed. This does not apply to Russia, however, where all applications that have already been received will be processed. Processing fees will not be reimbursed.

The reception of residence permit applications has also been suspended with immediate effect. Applications for residence permits that have already been submitted will be initiated in the normal manner and forwarded to the Finnish Immigration Service for consideration. I.nterviews related to residence permit applications have also been suspended for the time being.

Information on when these exceptional arrangements will terminate will be announced later. The missions will provide more detailed information on possible country-specific arrangements.

Inquiries: Director Virpi Kankare, Visa Unit, tel. +358 295 352 772

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi