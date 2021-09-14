MFA: Finland to expand reception
Finland will strengthen the capacity to receive visa applications in Russia starting on 1 October 2021. As of that date, Finland's Visa Application Centres in Russia will accept applications from business customers and from all applicants whose multiple-entry Schengen visa, issued by Finland for at least two years, has expired.
The visa centres will continue to accept applications from all other special customer groups that have been approved so far. All customers lodging a new visa application must book an appointment.
The validity of entry restrictions for Finland remains in place despite the strengthening of the capacity to receive visa customers. Decisions have not been made that would change the entry restrictions. All visa applicants must sign a document in which they undertake to ensure that they meet the conditions for entry and understand that a visa that has been issued does not guarantee entry in Finland. The Government of Finland decides on entry restrictions in line with the recommendations of the European Union. For more information on special groups allowed to cross the border, please visit the website of the Finnish border authorities. Travellers arriving in Finland must comply with the recommendations of the Finnish health authorities. Russian border authorities have restrictions on border crossings in force, too.
It is estimated that over half a million Schengen visas issued by Finland in Russia have expired during the COVID-19 pandemic. By strengthening the capacity to receive visa applications in Russia, the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, like many other Schengen countries, wants to serve persons whose visa has expired and offer them an opportunity to renew their visas. This is also intended to prevent backlogs of applications caused by possible changes in border traffic restrictions. For the present, however, information of changes in the restrictions is not available.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Finland granted the most Schengen visas in Russia and was one of the most popular destinations for Russians. In 2019, Finland issued a total of 790,000 Schengen visas in Russia. In the same year, Russians made 3.7 million visits to Finland.
Inquiries:
Anna Kotaviita
Press Officer
+7 (921) 742 6733
The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi
UM: Finland tar emot visumansökningar av nya grupper i Ryssland14.9.2021 10:59:19 EEST | Tiedote
Vissa nya grupper kan från och med den 1 oktober åter lämna in visumansökan till Finland i Ryssland. Finlands viseringscenter börjar ta emot visumansökningar av affärsresenärer och av alla som haft ett minst tvåårigt Schengenvisumvisum som löpt ut.
UM: Suomi laajentaa viisumihakemusten vastaanottoa Venäjällä14.9.2021 10:58:19 EEST | Tiedote
Suomi laajentaa viisumihakemusten vastaanottoa Venäjällä 1.10. alkaen. Kyseisestä päivämäärästä lähtien Suomen viisumikeskukset Venäjällä alkavat ottaa vastaan viisumihakemuksia liikematkailijoita sekä kaikilta niiltä hakijoilta, joiden Suomen myöntämä vähintään kahden vuoden Schengen-monikertaviisumi on umpeutunut.
MFA: Nordic, Baltic and Visegrád foreign ministers to meet in Finland13.9.2021 09:29:19 EEST | Press release
Finland is coordinating the cooperation between the Nordic countries and Baltic states in the Nordic–Baltic Eight (NB8) format in 2021. The NB8 foreign ministers’ meeting will be held on 15 September at Vanajanlinna, Hämeenlinna. The NB8 countries and the Visegrád Group (V4) will have a joint meeting at foreign ministerial level on the previous day, 14 September. The V4 countries are Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
UM: Utrikesministrarna från de nordiska länderna, de baltiska länderna och Visegrádgruppen samlas i Finland13.9.2021 09:28:38 EEST | Tiedote
Finland samordnar de nordiska och de baltiska ländernas samarbete (NB8) i år. NB8-länderna håller ett utrikesministermöte den 15 september på Vanögård i Tavastehus. I samband med detta ordnas ett gemensamt möte mellan NB8-länderna och Visegrádgruppen (V4) på utrikesministernivå den 14 september. Till Visegrádgruppen hör Ungern, Polen, Slovakien och Tjeckien.
UM: Pohjoismaiden, Baltian ja Visegrád-maiden ulkoministerit kokoontuvat Suomessa13.9.2021 09:27:38 EEST | Tiedote
Suomi toimii tänä vuonna Pohjoismaiden ja Baltian maiden välisen NB8-yhteistyön koordinaattorina. NB8-maiden ulkoministerikokous järjestetään 15.9. Hämeenlinnan Vanajanlinnassa. Samassa yhteydessä 14.9. järjestetään NB8-maiden yhteiskokous Visegrád-maiden (V4) kanssa ulkoministeritasolla. V4-maaryhmään lukeutuvat Unkari, Puola, Slovakia ja Tshekki.
MFA: Nordic Ministers for Cooperation to meet in Åland10.9.2021 13:57:54 EEST | Press release
The Nordic Ministers for Cooperation will meet under the leadership of Minister Thomas Blomqvist in Mariehamn 13-14 September 2021. At the meeting, the ministers will prepare the Nordic Council of Ministers’ budget for 2022 and explore the state of the Nordic freedom of movement when they meet the Freedom of Movement Council. The fourth ministerial meeting during the Finnish Presidency will be held in close cooperation with the Åland Islands and will be part of the celebrations for its 100th anniversary as an autonomous region.
