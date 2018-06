MFA: Finland to host a Combat Nuclear Terrorism meeting in Helsinki

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will host the executive meeting of the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism (GICNT) network that will take place in Helsinki on 11 to 12 June 2018.

Based on the initiative of the presidents of the United States and Russia in 2006, the network brings together states and international organizations to carry out concrete cooperation against nuclear threats.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini and the representatives of the GICNT CO-Chairs, Russia and the United States, will open the meeting on Monday 11 June.

“International cooperation is necessary to combat nuclear threats and it is very positive that Russia and the United States co-lead the work of this network”, Minister Soini says.

A total of 88 countries have joined the GICNT as partners, including all the member countries of the European Union. Various international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the International Criminal Police Organisation - INTERPOL, the European Union and the UN’s specialized agencies are active in the GICNT as observer members. The United States and Russia co-chair the network.

Finland will be responsible for the GICNT’s international coordination in 2017-2019. About 130 experts from partner countries and international organizations will attend the meeting.

Inquiries: Jari Luoto, Ambassador, International Coordinator of the GICNT, tel. +358 295 350 349.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi