MFA: Finland's first Development Policy Results Report 2018 submitted to Parliament
Finland's first Development Policy Results Report 2018, submitted to Parliament today, shows that significant positive results have been achieved in the developing countries through support from Finland and its partner countries. Women's and girls' right to bodily integrity has improved and Finland's support has helped people adapt to climate change: approximately 1.5 million women and girls have received sexual and reproductive health services, nearly six million people have been provided toilets, and 2.5 million people have got access to clean water.
The Report comprises results that have been reported in 2015–2018. This is the first time that aggregated results are presented of programmes carried out in different parts of the world.
"The Report describes Finland's participation in the resolution of the big problems of our time. People in Finland can be proud of this work. I am particularly happy about the achievements reached in the promotion of the rights of women and girls," says Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen.
The Report proves that Finland and its partners achieve the goals set for development policy quite well. The best results have been attained when financial assistance has been combined with dialogue, expertise and exercise of influence as well as Finnish values.
Challenges arise from the operating environment in the developing countries: armed and other conflicts, aggravated confrontations and various instabilities. In addition, climate change is threatening to undermine many development results that have already been achieved. The cuts in development cooperation appropriations have made it more difficult to modify activities in a flexible manner and less results have been achieved. The Report shows that there is room for improvement in the sustainablity of results and the achievement of the desired wide impacts in societies.
"One of the key messages of the Report is need of long-term commitment. Changes in society take time. In the coming years, it is important to adhere to the kind of work that produces good results. At the same time, development cooperation must renew itself to be able to respond to changes in the operating environments," Minister Virolainen says.
According to the conclusions, it would be wise for Finland to focus enough resources to support the most important objectives and to ensure that different policies are harnessed to promote the joint sustainable development goals.
Finland's first Development Policy Results Report 2018 also provides a review of external evaluations of development policy and of risk management.
"It is clear that development cooperation involves risks: it is not possible to anticipate everything and the desired results are not always reached. However, the Report shows how funding and its results and impacts are monitored," Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Virolainen says.
The Report will be discussed in Parliament in November on the basis of the Prime Minister's announcement. The Report is the first of its kind. It has been prepared in response to Parliament's request and it will be submitted to Parliament in accordance with the Government Report on Development Policy of 2016. Finland's development policy and development cooperation form an important part of Finland's foreign and security policy and Finland's contribution to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
The Report was published at a large seminar for stakeholders, led by Minister Virolainen. Comments on the Report were presented by Aila Paloniemi, Chair of the Development Policy Committee, Jaakko Kangasniemi, CEO of Finnfund, and Juha-Erkki Mäntyniemi, Executive Director at the Finnish platform for development NGOs.
UM: Kehityspolitiikan ensimmäinen tulosraportti luovutettiin eduskunnalle1.11.2018 09:00 | Tiedote
Eduskunnalle tänään annettu Kehityspolitiikan tulosraportti 2018 osoittaa merkittäviä myönteisiä tuloksia, joita on syntynyt kehitysmaissa Suomen ja sen kumppaneiden tuella. Naisten ja tyttöjen oikeus omaan kehoonsa on parantunut ja Suomen tuki on auttanut ihmisiä ilmastonmuutokseen sopeutumisessa: noin 1,5 miljoonaa naista ja tyttöä on saanut seksuaali- ja lisääntymisterveyspalveluja, lähes kuusi miljoonaa ihmistä käymälän ja 2,5 miljoonaa ihmistä puhdasta vettä.
UM: Den första utvecklingspolitiska resultatrapporten överlämnades till riksdagen1.11.2018 09:00 | Tiedote
Utvecklingspolitisk resultatrapport 2018 överlämnades i dag till riksdagen. Den visar att man med Finlands och dess partners stöd har kunnat uppnå betydande positiva resultat i utvecklingsländer. Kvinnors och flickors rätt till sin egen kropp har förbättrats och Finlands stöd har hjälpt människor i att anpassa sig till klimatförändringar: cirka 5,5 miljoner kvinnor och flickor har fått tillgång till tjänster för sexuell och reproduktiv hälsa, nära till sex miljoner människor har fått en toalett och 2,5 miljoner människor har fått tillgång till rent vatten.
MFA: Merikasarmi seaside façade lit up in honour of countries' anniversaries26.10.2018 12:44 | Tiedote
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will illuminate the seaside façade of Merikasarmi, its main building, on 27–28 October to mark the 100th anniversaries of the independence of the Czech and Slovak Republics. The Czech Republic gained its independence from Austria-Hungary on 28 October 1918. On 1 January 1993, Czechoslovakia was split into the Slovak and Czech Republics, the process being completed by parliament peacefully. The façade will be lit up again later in the autumn to celebrate the centenaries of Poland (11 November), Latvia (18 November), and Iceland i December). The seaside façade of Merikasarmi will be lit up on the eve of the festive days and the lights will be turned off on the morning of the next day. The illumination is a part of the Ministry's own centenary celebrations. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs was established in 1918. The Ministry moved to the Merikasarmi premises in the late 1980s. Merikasarmi is architect Carl Ludvig Engel’s first major architectural design
UM: Under hösten lyses Sjöekipaget upp för att hedra olika länders 100-årsjubileum26.10.2018 12:41 | Tiedote
Utrikesministeriets huvudbyggnad Sjöekipaget på Skatudden i Helsingfors kommer att lysas upp i vitt, rött och blått veckoslutet den 27–28 oktober för att hedra Tjeckiens och Slovakiens 100 år av självständighet. Tjeckoslovakien blev självständigt från Österrike-Ungern den 20 oktober 1918. Genom ett parlamentariskt beslut delades landet fredligt upp i republiken Slovakien och republiken Tjeckien den 1 januari 1993. Under höstens lopp kommer Sjöekipaget också att lysas upp för att hedra Polens (11.11), Lettlands (18.11) och Islands (1.12) 100-årsjubileum. Sjöekipagets fasad mot havet lyses upp på aftonen före självständighetsdagen och släcks morgonen efter. Upplysningen av Sjöekipaget är en del av programmet för utrikesministeriets eget 100-årsjubileum. Utrikesministeriet grundades år 1918. Ministeriet flyttade in i Sjöekipaget i slutet av 1980-talet. Sjöekipaget är arkitekt Carl Ludvig Engels första stora arbete i Helsingfors. I november inleds en grundlig renovering av Sjöekipaget och
UM: Merikasarmin värivalaisu juhlistaa syyskaudella maiden vuosipäiviä26.10.2018 12:37 | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriön päärakennus Merikasarmi Helsingin Katajanokalla värivalaistaan viikonloppuna 27.–28. lokakuuta Tshekin ja Slovakian tasavaltojen itsenäisyyden 100-vuotispäivän kunniaksi. Tshekkoslovakia itsenäistyi Itävalta-Unkarista 28.10.1918. Tshekkoslovakia jakautui 1.1.1993 parlamentin päätöksellä rauhanomaisesti Slovakian tasavaltaan ja Tshekin tasavaltaan. Värivalaisuja jatketaan myöhemmin syksyllä juhlistamalla Puolan (11.11.), Latvian (18.11.) ja Islannin (1.12.) 100-vuotispäiviä. Merikasarmin merenpuoleisen julkisivun valot syttyvät juhlapäivien aattoiltoina ja sammuvat vuosipäivien jälkeisinä aamuina. Valaisut ovat osa ulkoministeriön 100-vuotisjuhlaa. Ulkoministeriö perustettiin vuonna 1918. Merikasarmille ministeriö muutti 1980-luvun loppuvuosina. Merikasarmi on arkkitehti Carl Ludvig Engelin ensimmäinen suuri työ Helsingissä. Merikasarmin peruskorjaus alkaa marraskuun alussa, ja koko talo tyhjenee helmikuun 2019 loppuun mennessä. Ulkoministeriön toiminta siirretään remont
MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen to attend the meeting of the Finnish-Russian Intergovernmental Economic Commission26.10.2018 09:08 | Tiedote
The meeting of the Finnish-Russian Intergovernmental Economic Commission will be arranged in St. Petersburg on Tuesday 30 October 2018. The Chairman of the Finnish delegation will be Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen. The Chairman of the Russian delegation will be Deputy Prime Minister Dmitri Kozak.
