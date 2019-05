MFA: Finland’s honorary consuls in Latin America to visit Helsinki

The Unit for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has invited the honorary consuls representing Finland in Latin America for a visit to Helsinki on 20-22 May 2019.

More than 40 honorary consuls from various parts of Latin America will take part in the visit. The previous visit took place in 2013.

During their three-day visit, the honorary consuls will be able to improve their knowledge of Finland, take part in the activities of Team Finland, and learn more about Finnish expertise, particularly in the areas of education export, digitalisation, Smart Cities, circular economy and cleantech.

The President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will meet the honorary consuls during their visit. They will also have a meeting with the Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.

At the Finnish Parliament, the visitors will be greeted by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Juho Eerola. The visitors will also meet the Secretary-General of Parliament and chairpersons of various friendship groups.

The honorary consuls play an important role in providing additional resources to help identify opportunities for Finnish exports, and to promote Finnish expertise, country brand, and global networking.

Inquiries: Ari Mäki, Director, Unit for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. tel. +358 295 350 595

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.