MFA: Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto to visit Ukraine

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Ukraine on 31 October– 1 November. He will meet with Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, experts advising Ukraine in reforms and representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM). Haavisto will also visit the contact line in eastern Ukraine together with Deputy Foreign Minister Yehor Bozhok.

The Ministers will discuss bilateral matters, the situation in eastern Ukraine, EU affairs and Ukraine’s reform process. Finland is a firm supporter of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the bilateral relations are active. President Sauli Niinistö visited Ukraine in September. Since 2014, Finland has supported Ukraine by over EUR 48 million.

“Finland has supported Ukraine especially by means of development cooperation, civilian crisis management, humanitarian aid and mine action. Eastern Ukraine is one of the most heavily mine contaminated conflict areas in the world. We are preparing an additional EUR 600,000 package for mine clearance,” says Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Finland continues to support the Normandy format and the OSCE in their efforts to solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Conflict resolution is based on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. There have been some positive steps in this regard, the last one being renewal of the disengagement of troops in Zolote.

Proceeding with the reforms is essential in order to improve people’s living conditions and toe strengthen Ukraine’s resilience. President Zelensky’s administration has shown strong commitment to the reforms. The EU is Ukraine’s biggest supporter with over EUR 15 billion since 2014.

“Finland is a strong actor in the education and energy sector reforms in Ukraine. The EU’s advisory mission has a central role in the rule of law sector. I am pleased that Antti Hartikainen has been leading the mission since June. Finland is also actively participating in the OSCE monitoring mission,” notes Haavisto.

