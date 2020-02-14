MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 17 February. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The topics on the agenda will be the EU’s relationship with the African Union and the situation in Libya. In connection with the meeting, Foreign Ministers will also meet the Indian Minister of External Affairs to discuss the preparations for the upcoming EU–India Summit.

At the Foreign Affairs Council on 17 February, Foreign Ministers will discuss the EU’s relationship with the African Union and the EU's new Strategy for Africa. In Finland's view, the relationship between the EU and the African continent should be based on a strategic partnership between equals, and the political and economic relations must be strengthened. The EU Strategy for Africa should focus on mutually beneficial cooperation.

Foreign Ministers have invited India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss the upcoming EU–India Summit and other topical questions with them over lunch. In Finland's view, the strategic partnership between the EU and India should be extended to cover new sectors, such as climate issues. The cooperation should focus also on democracy, the rule of law and human rights issues.

The Foreign Affairs Council will continue discussion about the latest developments in Libya and the future of EUNAVFOR MED operation Sophia in the Mediterranean. Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania will attend Ministers’ unofficial breakfast.

