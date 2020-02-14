MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels
The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 17 February. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The topics on the agenda will be the EU’s relationship with the African Union and the situation in Libya. In connection with the meeting, Foreign Ministers will also meet the Indian Minister of External Affairs to discuss the preparations for the upcoming EU–India Summit.
At the Foreign Affairs Council on 17 February, Foreign Ministers will discuss the EU’s relationship with the African Union and the EU's new Strategy for Africa. In Finland's view, the relationship between the EU and the African continent should be based on a strategic partnership between equals, and the political and economic relations must be strengthened. The EU Strategy for Africa should focus on mutually beneficial cooperation.
Foreign Ministers have invited India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss the upcoming EU–India Summit and other topical questions with them over lunch. In Finland's view, the strategic partnership between the EU and India should be extended to cover new sectors, such as climate issues. The cooperation should focus also on democracy, the rule of law and human rights issues.
The Foreign Affairs Council will continue discussion about the latest developments in Libya and the future of EUNAVFOR MED operation Sophia in the Mediterranean. Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania will attend Ministers’ unofficial breakfast.
Inquiries: Joel Linnainmäki, Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 478 2587 and Matti Nissinen, European Correspondent, tel. +358 295 351 780.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto ulkoasiainneuvostoon Brysseliin14.2.2020 14:08:56 EET | Tiedote
EU:n ulkoasiainneuvosto kokoontuu Brysselissä 17. helmikuuta. Suomea kokouksessa edustaa ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto. Kokouksen aiheina ovat EU:n ja Afrikan unionin väliset suhteet ja Libyan tilanne. Ulkoasiainneuvosto tapaa myös Intian ulkoministerin ja keskustelee EU:n ja Intian välisistä suhteista tulevaa huippukokousta silmällä pitäen.
UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto till utrikesrådet i Bryssel14.2.2020 14:08:17 EET | Tiedote
EU:s råd för utrikes frågor sammanträder i Bryssel den 17 februari. Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto representerar Finland vid mötet. På dagordningen står relationen mellan EU och Afrika samt läget i Libyen. Utrikesrådet träffar också Indiens utrikesminister och diskuterar relationen mellan EU och Indien inför det kommande toppmötet.
MFA: Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto to attend Munich Security Conference13.2.2020 13:38:37 EET | Press release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany on 14–15 February.
UM: Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto till Münchens säkerhetskonferens13.2.2020 13:37:37 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto deltar i säkerhetskonferensen i München den 14–15 februari.
UM: Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto Münchenin turvallisuuskonferenssiin13.2.2020 13:36:49 EET | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto osallistuu Saksassa järjestettävään Münchenin turvallisuuskonferenssiin 14.-15. helmikuuta.
MFA: Minister Ville Skinnari to Brussels to discuss the EU's new Africa Strategy12.2.2020 12:15:00 EET | Press release
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen have invited EU development ministers to discuss the new EU Strategy for Africa at an informal lunch in Brussels on 13 February. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will represent Finland at the meeting.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom