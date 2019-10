MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to Berlin

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Berlin on Thursday 17 October 2019 to attend the 20th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies complex. The event will be attended by the Foreign Ministers of the five Nordic countries and Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas.

"The Nordic Embassies complex in Berlin is unique. It is an important part of our Nordic cooperation and serves as an excellent platform for cooperation with Germany,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto.

After the joint celebrations, the Foreign Ministers of the Nordic countries and their German counterpart will discuss the challenges of the international rules-based world order. Foreign Minister Haavisto will also have bilateral discussions on topical matters with Foreign Minister Maas.

During the visit, Minister Haavisto will also meet German mediation experts and speak on the development of the EU's external action at an event organised by the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP). He will also meet German MPs.

Inquiries:

Miia Rainne, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 434 5444, and Nicola Lindertz, Director, Counsellor, Unit for Central, Western and Southern Europe, tel. +358 295 350 316

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.