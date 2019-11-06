MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to visit Tanzania

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Tanzania on 7–8 November. He will meet President John P. Magufuli and Minister for Foreign Affairs Palamagamba Kabudi and attend the African-Nordic foreign ministers’ meeting in Dar es Salaam. The meeting is expected to gather representatives from the Nordic countries and about fifteen African countries.

The topics of discussion at Minister Haavisto’s meetings with Tanzania’s leaders will include the relations between Finland and Tanzania, the relations between the EU and Tanzania, recent developments in Tanzania, and cooperation in the fight against climate change.

"By meeting Tanzania's state leadership I want to further strengthen and expand the excellent relations between our countries, which are based on long-term and broad-based cooperation ranging from high-level political contacts to grassroots connections. Tanzania has also been a close partner for Finland in a number of international issues dealt with in global contexts. I hope that in the coming years Finland and Tanzania will be able to work together more closely also in the fight against climate change,” says Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Other topics of discussion will include the relations between the EU and Tanzania and recent developments in Tanzania.

Foreign ministers have gathered for an annual African-Nordic foreign ministers’ meeting since 2001, aiming to bring together the Nordic countries and African countries that have an interest in the Nordic values. The meetings aim to increase cooperation between the Nordic countries and Africa, including commercial cooperation.

At the African-Nordic meeting, Minister Haavisto will speak about African peace and security. Other themes on the agenda of the meeting will be climate change, growth of trade and investments, and cooperation to defend the multilateral world order.

According to preliminary information, the meeting will be attended by ministers from Algeria, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Zambia, Somalia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

“I find it useful to discuss global challenges with my Nordic and African counterparts and to explore solutions to them. Such Nordic practices and values as equality and inclusivity are matters that offer food for thought also for conflict resolution in Africa. Inclusive peace processes, that is increasing participation of women and youth, for example, raises the likelihood that sustainable peace will be achieved.”

