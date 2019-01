MFA: Foreign Minister Soini and Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallström to discuss foreign and security policy cooperation

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will meet Minister Margot Wallström, who continues as Minister for Foreign Affairs in Sweden's new Government, on 29 January 2019 at the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre Hanaholmen. This is Minister Wallström's first official visit abroad as Minister in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven's II Government.

The topics of discussion at their meeting will include the deepened foreign and security policy cooperation between Finland and Sweden, Arctic questions, and transatlantic relations. Views will also be exchanged on topical EU matters.

The Ministers will meet in connection with the second HAnalys Conference, an annual event that they launched in autumn 2017. This main theme of the HAnalys Conference is cooperation between Finland and Sweden in foreign and security policy matters. Both Ministers will hold a speech at the event, focusing on the roles of Finland and Sweden in the changing Europe.

