MFA: Foreign Minister Soini: Events at the Gaza border of great concern. Violence must stop.

Finland is greatly concerned about the extensive use of force and the loss of lives at the Gaza border demonstrations.

“We continue to urge for restraint and de-escalation. International law and human rights law, including the right to peaceful assembly, must be respected”, emphasises Foreign Minister Soini.

Additional information: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to Foreign Minister Soini, tel. +358 46 923 4581.

