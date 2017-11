MFA: Foreign Minister Soini opens Finland 100 gala concert in Berlin

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Press release 205/2017

27 November 2017

Foreign Minister Soini opens Finland 100 gala concert in Berlin

On Monday 27 November, Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Berlin, where he will hold a keynote speech at a gala concert in honour of the centenary of Finland’s independence, which will be held at the Berliner Philharmonie concert hall. Former President of Germany Horst Köhler will address the audience on behalf of the Government of Germany.

The gala concert will present the most wide-ranging mix of different types of Finnish music from classical folk music to jazz and modern music ever presented abroad. The composers of the music from different periods of time are all Finnish and the music will be performed by internationally renowned Finnish musicians living and working in Germany.

The concert and the reception afterwards are organised by the Embassy of Finland in Germany in collaboration with Finnish companies.

During his visit to Berlin, Minister Soini will also meet representatives of Finnish and German media.

Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 46 923 4581, and Merja Sundström, Press and Culture Counsellor at the Embassy of Finland to Germany, tel. +49 30 5050 3206.

