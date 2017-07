MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

14.7.2017 13:53 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

14 July 2017

Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Brussels on 17 July. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the Council’s agenda will include the implementation of the EU Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy, the situation in Libya, and the EU’s policy with regard to North Korea (DPRK).

The Foreign Ministers are to discuss the new priorities in the implementation of the EU Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy for the forthcoming year. The EU’s role in the global governance, which is based on international law, will be highlighted in the implementation of the Strategy along with the union's cooperation with key regional partners. Finland underlines the need to strengthen the EU’s work in conflict prevention and mediation.

The Foreign Affairs Council will review the current situation in Libya, which has a major impact on migration management . The EU will continue to support the Government of National Accord of Libya and the country’s stabilisation, and efforts will be made to strengthen action against human smuggling. The Council will adopt conclusions on Libya.

The Foreign Ministers will also hold a strategic debate on the EU’s policy towards North Korea. The key questions will include the EU’s restrictive measures and its role in discussions concerning security issues in the Korean Peninsula. Council conclusions will also be adopted on this topic.

In connection with the FAC, Finland will host a breakfast meeting of the Nordic-Baltic countries in their NB6 format (Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania).

