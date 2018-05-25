MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels
The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 28 May. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the agenda will include Iran, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the ACP-EU Partnership after 2020 (Post-Cotonou), and the situation in Gaza.
Foreign ministers will continue to discuss the current situation in Iran. The discussions will focus on the US decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA). The nuclear deal plays a central role in the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and it has contributed to the regional security in the Middle East. Finland considers that the EU should continue its strong support of the JCPOA.
In the discussions about Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo, foreign ministers will exchange views about the current situation in these countries.
Foreign ministers will also discuss the fundamental reform of the relations between the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries, known as the Post-Cotonou agreement.
At lunch, ministers will handle the latest developments in Gaza and the US decision to move its Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Inquiries: Raili Lahnalampi, Chief of Cabinet, Office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 351 946 and Matti Nissinen, European Correspondent, tel. +358 295 351 780
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
MFA: German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas to Finland24.5.2018 13:11 | Tiedote
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Heiko Maas, will visit Finland on Friday 25 May.
UM: Tysklands utrikesminister Heiko Maas besöker Finland24.5.2018 13:10 | Tiedote
Tysklands utrikesminister Heiko Maas besöker Finland fredagen den 25 maj.
UM: Saksan ulkoministeri Heiko Maas Suomeen24.5.2018 13:08 | Tiedote
Saksan ulkoministeri Heiko Maas vierailee Suomessa perjantaina 25. toukokuuta.
UM: Ulkoministeriö viettää 100-vuotisjuhliaan23.5.2018 10:30 | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriö juhlii sataa toimintavuottaan Finlandia-talolla perjantaina 25. toukokuuta 2018.
