MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg

Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Luxembourg on 19 June. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the Council’s agenda will include the implementation of the EU Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy, EU–NATO cooperation, migration, counter-terrorism, and the situation in Iraq and the Persian Gulf.

The Foreign Ministers will discuss the implementation of the EU Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy a year after its its adoption. The priority areas of the strategy for the next year will also be discussed. Regarding the cooperation between the EU and NATO, theaim is to strengthen the practical cooperation based on the previously agreed policies. The Foreign Ministers will also discuss the external dimension of migration, taking note of the Commission’s recent preogress reports. The discussion on counter-terrorism will focus on cooperation between the EU and third countries.

The situation in Iraq and strabilization efforts will be addressed taking into account the active role of the EU in the country. The Council will adopt conclusions on the situation in Iraq, EU–NATO cooperation and cooperation in counter-terrorism activities, in addition to several other Council conclusions, including on maritime security and on climate change following the United States' decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

At an informal lunch, the Foreign Ministers will discuss the current situation in the Persian Gulf and ways for the EU to support avoiding escalation..

After the the Foreign Affairs Council, the Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers' meeting will take place between the EU and the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus) . The Ministers will discuss the preparations before the EU Eastern Partnership Summit which will take place in Brussels in November 2017.

