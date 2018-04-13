MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg
The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Luxembourg on 16 April. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the agenda will be Russia, Iran, Syria, Western Balkans, and the future of external financing instruments.
Foreign ministers will discuss the relations between the EU and Russia and the implementation of the five guiding principles for the relations. The Salisbury nerve agent attack, which was discussed in the March European Council, will probably be among the topics of discussion, too.
Foreign ministers will discuss the regional role of Iran and the situation in the Iran nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA). The EU is committed to continuing its effective implementation.
In their deliberations relating to the Western Balkans, ministers will concentrate on the foreign and security policy elements of the EU's recently adopted Strategy for the Western Balkans. Additionally, ministers will discuss preparations for the EU–Western Balkans summit to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, on 17 May 2018, which will focus on improved connectivity and enhanced cooperation in security matters. Finland welcomes increasing and intensifying cooperation.
As part of the preparations for the negotiations concerning the EU's future multiannual financial framework (MFF) after 2020, foreign ministers will exchange views on the future of external financing instruments.
The Council will also discuss Syria and adopt conclusions on the situation in the country. In addition, conclusions will be adopted on the situation in South Sudan, the EU's response to malicious cyber activities, and on chemical disarmament and non-proliferation.
Inquiries: Katja Kalamäki, Diplomatic Adviser to the Foreign Minister Soini, tel. +358 295 351 581 and Matti Nissinen, European Correspondent, tel. +358 295 351 780
