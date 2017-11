MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to India

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 203/2017

22 November 2017

Foreign Minister Soini to India

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit India from 22 to 25 November. The Minister will continue to India from Myanmar. In New Delhi, he will lead the Finnish delegation to the Global Conference on Cyberspace (GCCS), held from 23 to 24 November. Minister Soini will attend the opening session of the conference and participate in a joint meeting of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Foreign Minister Soini will speak in the cyber diplomacy session of the Conference on 24 November. He will discuss, for instance international law and the norms of responsible State behaviour in cyber environments.

During his visit, Minister Soini will also have discussions with Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs of India, and meet with India’s Minister of State for External Affairs M. J. Akbar, who visited Finland recently. The topics of their discussion will inluce the countries’ bilateral relations and international questions from the regional and global perspective.

The GCCS is a high-level conference, which focuses extensively on topical questions related to the international cyberspace. These include cyber diplomacy, cyber security, and the development of cyber capabilities. The conference will be hosted by the Government of India and the participants include representatives of governments, international organisations, companies, civil society organisations, and the research community. The GCCS is a part of a series of cyber conferences in the so-called London Process, launched in London in 2011.

Inquiries:

Jussi Tanner, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 350 663;

Seija Kinni, Minister-Counsellor, tel. +91 971 199 0409 (India, bilateral affairs);

Anna Koikkalainen, Counsellor, Unit for Security Policy and Crisis Management, tel. 0295 352 002 (Cyber Conference)

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.