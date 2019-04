MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to New York

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit New York on 22–25 April 2019 to attend meetings of the General Assembly and the Security Council of the UN. His programme will include events that concentrate on the strengthening of multilateralism, the prevention of conflicts, and mediation, for example.

Minister Timo Soini will participate in an open debate on sexual violence in conflicts, organised by the Security Council and hosted by Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Soini will give Finland’s national statement at the event. He will also attend a side event focusing on the implementation of the Security Council resolution on “Women, Peace and Security”. At the General Assembly’s session on the mechanism to support accountability processes aimed at bringing about justice for the victims of most serious international crimes in Syria (International Impartial and Independent Mechanism, IIIM), Minister Soini will speak on behalf of the Nordic countries. He will represent Finland at a High-Level Plenary Meeting on the strengthening of multilateralism and the UN.

While in New York, Minister Soini will also attend a meeting of the Friends of Mediation, held at Finland's Permanent Representation to the UN, which will discuss young people’s participation in peace processes, reviewing in particular the outcomes of the first International Symposium on Youth Participation in Peace Processes that was held in Helsinki in March. Young people's participation in peace processes is one of Finland’s key priorities in mediation.

More information about the Foreign Minister's programme: Lasse Keisalo, Director of the Unit for UN and General Global Affairs, tel. +358 50 566 7451, and Miia Rainne, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister, tel. +358 50 434 5444.

