MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Strasbourg

11 December 2017

Foreign Minister Soini to Strasbourg

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit the European Parliament and the Council of Europe in Strasbourg from 12 to 13 December.

During his visit to the European Parliament, Soini will meet President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and Chair of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister. The topics of discussion during the meetings will be Europe’s future, the UK leaving the EU, and topical foreign policy questions. Additionally, the visit aims to set in motion the preparations for Finland’s next Presidency of the EU to the extent that the relations with the European Parliament are concerned. The programme of the visit also includes meetings with Finnish Members of the European Parliament and with Finnish public servants working there.

At the Council of Europe, the Foreign Minister will have meetings with Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland and Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muižnieks as well as other senior representatives of the organisation. In addition, the Minister will have a meeting with Guido Raimond, President of the European Court of Human Rights. The topics of discussions will be current affairs in the Council of Europe and human rights challenges in its member States. Finland’s upcoming Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (from 21 November 2018 to May 2019) and Finland’s goals during the Chairmanship will also be discussed.

