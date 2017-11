MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to the Arctic Conference in Rovaniemi

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 199/2017

14 November 2017

Foreign Minister Soini to the Arctic Conference in Rovaniemi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will open the Arctic Spirit Conference in Rovaniemi on 15 November. The Conference speakers include Olga Algayerova, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, and Segolene Royal, Ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic Poles of France. Paula Lehtomäki, State Secretary to the Prime Minister of Finland, will also attend the Conference. The main objective of the Conference is to discuss the global sustainable development goals from the perspective of the Arctic regions.

In his opening speech Minister Soini will tell about Finland’s experiences in the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. As an Arctic country Finland wishes to also serve as inspiration for others. Sustainable development is not to just wishful thinking but an international strategy for survival.

The objective for Finland’s Chairmanship in the Arctic Council is to strengthen the link between the Council’s work and the key UN goals. Arctic development and the global sustainable development goals should be talked about at the same time. The business world is already making use of the UN goals. For Finland supporting the identity, living conditions and languages of indigenous peoples in changing circumstances is an integral element of sustainable development.

The Conference is organised by the City of Rovaniemi and the Arctic Centre of the University of Lapland. It is the most significant Arctic event of the 100th anniversary year of Finland’s independence.

