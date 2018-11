MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to visit Åland

On 5 November, Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Mariehamn to meet leaders of the region and to visit some schools.

On Monday 5 November, Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Mariehamn to discuss international questions relating to Åland as well as the cooperation between the Foreign Ministry and Åland.

Concrete cooperation is conducted in the Contact Group between the Government of Åland and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The Contact Group aims to promote piloting of the Åland model across the world, but it also serves as an open channel of communication between the Government of Åland and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Minister Soini considers that maintaining active contacts and dialogue between them is important.

The visit will be hosted by Katrin Sjögren, Premier of the Government of Åland. Minister Soini will also have meetings with members of the Government of Åland, Speaker of Åland's Parliament, Lagtinget, Gun-Mari Lindholm, members of the Contact Group, and Governor of Åland Peter Lindbäck.

Minister Soini will continue his tour of visits to schools in Åland and meet students at the Åland Vocational Gymnasium and the Åland Lyceum to discuss young people's role in mediation.

