MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to visit schools in Nurmes and Siilinjärvi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will continue his school visits, which focus on the prevention of violent radicalisation, by touring in the counties, too. On 29 January, Soini will travel to Nurmes and Siilinjärvi; he will visit the upper secondary school in Nurmes and the Ahmo comprehensive school and the municipal upper secondary school in Siilinjärvi, near Kuopio.

"Radicalisation that leads to violence does not take place on the spur of the moment, but means a series of events in which it is possible intervene. I want to encourage young people to be active and step in. It is also interesting to hear what young people think and what they want to ask about the matter," Soini says.

The school visits' aim is to enhance young people’s knowledge and awareness of how we can prevent violent radicalisation through foreign and security policy.

"I want to remind upper secondary school students about the importance of Finland's foreign and security policy in the fight against violent radicalisation and terrorism. Finland works in various parts of the word to promote human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, seeks to reduce poverty in a sustainable manner, and takes part in crisis management. All this is important in efforts to reduce violence and marginalisation.

The Minister started the visits to schools last year at the Tikkurila upper secondary school. In 2017, Soini visited the Tapiola upper secondary school, Maunula Secondary School and Helsinki Math School.

