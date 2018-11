MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Washington

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will meet US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in Washington DC on Thursday 15 November.

Minister Soini and Secretary Pompeo will discuss transatlantic cooperation, Europe's security, hybrid threats, and other topical questions, among other things.

Foreign Minister Timo Soini will also meet members of the US Congress and discuss with representatives of think tanks. Other topics of discussion will be the impacts of the mid-term elections on US politics, the relations between the European Union and the United States, and the future of the rule-based system.

The relations between Finland and the USA are excellent and contacts are extensive. The priorities of the Finnish Government include further improvement of the relations.

