MFA: Foreign Minister Soini visits The English School to mark the Ministry's 100th anniversary

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. In honour of the centenary celebrations, Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will end his tour of Finnish schools by attending an event organised at The English School in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki, on Monday 21 May.

At this event, Minister Timo Soini wants to highlight young people's role in questions related to foreign and security policy.

"The promotion of international stability, security and peace play a central part in the activities of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Young people are important actors in this work and should be involved for example in peace processes from the start," Soini says.

Foreign Minister Soini started his visits to Finnish schools last November and has toured both in the Helsinki region and in the regions. The aim of the school visits has been to meet young people and to discuss their participation and opportunities of influence in society. The primary theme of these school visits has been the significance of foreign and security policy in the prevention of violent radicalisation.

The celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs focus on presenting the Ministry's activities to citizens and on promoting the internal team spirit. In addition to the Minister's visits to Finnish schools, senior specialists from the Foreign Ministry will attend public events and visit upper secondary schools and universities in all regions of Finland in order to present the Ministry's activities.

