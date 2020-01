MFA: Foreign ministers of Sweden and Norway to visit Finland

Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde and Norway’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide will visit Finland on 5–6 February. The two ministers will attend the Hanalys seminar on foreign and security policy at Hanaholmen on 6 February.

Hanalys is a national and international high-level political seminar organised at the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre Hanaholmen. This year, the focus will be on the multilateral system and its promotion.

During the day, the foreign ministers of Finland, Sweden and Norway will have a joint meeting to discuss topical international issues, such as the Middle East and mediation.

“I am very pleased with this event, which combines important discussions on international issues and cooperation with our neighbours Sweden and Norway,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto.

On 5 February, Norway’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide will present Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto a work of art as a gift from Norway to Finland. The work of art ΔT [ Delta T ] by the artist Børre Sæthren is an official gift the Norway decided to give Finland in 2017 to mark the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence.

