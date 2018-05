MFA: German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas to Finland

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Heiko Maas, will visit Finland on Friday 25 May.

During the visit, Minister Heiko Maas will have bilateral discussions with Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The Ministers will discuss, among other things, deepening of the countries' bilateral relations, cooperation between the EU and NATO, the transatlantic relations, and topical EU matters.



Minister Maas will also meet President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and deliver a keynote speech at the Foreign Ministry's 100th anniversary at Finlandia Hall.



The meeting of Finnish, Swedish, Danish and German foreign ministers, which was earlier in the week announced to take place on the same date, had to be cancelled because of tight timetables.



