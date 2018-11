MFA: GPS signal disruption came from Russian territory

Jaa

Finnish authorities are continuing to investigate the GPS signal disruption that occurred during Nato’s Trident Juncture military drills. Finland considers Norway’s findings on the signal disruption to be reliable. It is not appropriate to release details on the matter to the public.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has submitted a report on the matter to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Finnish Parliament.



The authorities are continuing to investigate the matter. The issue is being discussed with the Russian Federation through diplomatic channels. Finland’s premise is that such activities must not endanger air traffic, for instance.



Inquiries: Director Sari Rautio, Unit for Security Policy and Crisis Management, tel. +358 40 590 9855. The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.

Avainsanat GPSRussia

Linkit