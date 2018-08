MFA: Heads of Mission meet in Helsinki

The Heads of Finnish Missions abroad will convene for their annual meeting in Helsinki on 27–31 August.

The meeting will be held at the Parliament Annexe. Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen will chair and open the meeting.

This year marks the centenary of the foundation of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The Ministry has worked for Finland and the Finns for 100 years, and ambassadors have played and continue to play a key role in this work.

The Heads of Mission convening in Finland will be addressed by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Juha Sipilä, Minister of Finance Petteri Orpo, Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen, among others.

Besides foreign and security policy issues, topics on the meeting agenda include artificial intelligence, use of hybrid methods to influence information and opinions, and Finland's upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union. One of the days is completely dedicated to Team Finland-related topics.

Live webcasts of the public speeches will be available at https://formin.videosync.fi/suurlahettilaskokous-2018.The meeting can be followed on Twitter using hashtag #slsk18.

Video recordings, speeches and press releases will be available afterwards on the Foreign Ministry's website at http://um.fi.Photos can be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ulkoministerio.

Public programme of the meeting

Monday, 27 August 2018

9.00 – 9.30 Opening of the meeting, Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen 9.30 – 10.45 Speech by Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini 10.45–11.15 Break 11.15–12.30 Speech by Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen 12.30–14.00 Lunch break 14.00–15.00 Speech by Prime Minister Juha Sipilä 15.00–16.00 Speech by Minister of Finance Petteri Orpo

Tuesday, 28 August 2018

10.00 – 11.00 Speech by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö

Inquiries concerning the meeting: Team responsible for the meeting arrangements, tel. +358 50 357 4740.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.