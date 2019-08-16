MFA: Heads of Mission meet in Helsinki

The Heads of Finnish Missions abroad will convene for their annual meeting in Helsinki on 19‒22 August. The meeting will be arranged at the Korjaamo Culture Factory in Töölö in Helsinki. Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen will chair and open the meeting.

The Heads of Mission convening in Finland will be addressed by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Antti Rinne, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari, Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist, Minister of European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen and Minister of Finance Mika Lintilä, among others.

The meeting will discuss current issues related to foreign and security policy. One of the days will be dedicated to Team Finland-related topics.

The public programme will be streamed live at http://www.mediaserver.fi/live/formin. The meeting can also be followed on Twitter using hashtag #slsk19.

Video recordings, speeches and press releases of the meeting will be available subsequently on the web pages of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs: http://um.fi. Photographs from the meeting will be published on the Ministry's Flickr account: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ulkoministerio/.

Public programme of the meeting Monday, 19 August 9.00–9.30 Opening of the meeting, Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen 9.30–10.00 Speech by Prime Minister Antti Rinne 10.00–11.15 Speech by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto 11.45–13.00 Speech by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari 14.40–15.10 Speech by Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist 15.10–15.40 Speech by Minister of European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen Tuesday, 20 August 10.00–11.00 Speech by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö Wednesday, 21 August 09.45–10.15 Speech by Minister of Finance Mika Lintilä

