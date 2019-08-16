Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

MFA: Heads of Mission meet in Helsinki

16.8.2019 09:30:00 EEST | Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

The Heads of Finnish Missions abroad will convene for their annual meeting in Helsinki on 19‒22 August. The meeting will be arranged at the Korjaamo Culture Factory in Töölö in Helsinki. Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen will chair and open the meeting.

The Heads of Mission convening in Finland will be addressed by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Antti Rinne, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari, Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist, Minister of European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen and Minister of Finance Mika Lintilä, among others.

The meeting will discuss current issues related to foreign and security policy. One of the days will be dedicated to Team Finland-related topics.

The public programme will be streamed live at http://www.mediaserver.fi/live/formin. The meeting can also be followed on Twitter using hashtag #slsk19.

Video recordings, speeches and press releases of the meeting will be available subsequently on the web pages of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs: http://um.fi. Photographs from the meeting will be published on the Ministry's Flickr account: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ulkoministerio/.

Public programme of the meeting

Monday, 19 August

9.00–9.30                         

Opening of the meeting, Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen

9.30–10.00                       

Speech by Prime Minister Antti Rinne

10.00–11.15                       

Speech by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto

11.45–13.00                       

Speech by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari

14.40–15.10                         

Speech by Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist    

15.10–15.40                         

Speech by Minister of European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen

Tuesday, 20 August

10.00–11.00                         

Speech by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö

Wednesday, 21 August

 09.45–10.15                         

Speech by Minister of Finance Mika Lintilä

Further information on the meeting: Team responsible for the meeting arrangements, tel.  +358 50 4777 161 

Further information on media arrangements: Vesa Häkkinen, Director, Unit for Communications on Current Affairs, tel.   +358 295 351 356

Requests for interviews and inquiries related to accreditation: Vilma Paavilainen, tel.  +358 295 350 261

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.

Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto

0295 350 000http://um.fi

