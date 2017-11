MFA: Indian Minister of State for External Affairs M. J. Akbar to visit Finland

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

2 November 2017

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs M. J. Akbar to visit Finland

Minister of State for External Affairs of India, M. J. Akbar, will visit Finland on 5–7 November 2017 on the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. Minister Akbar will be the most distinguished visitor from India in Finland this year, which marks Finland’s 100 years and India’s 70 years of independence.

In their discussions, the ministers will address their countries’ bilateral relations, multilateral questions, such as UN matters, arms control, and terrorism, as well as the current situation and challenges in their respective neighbouring areas. India prioritises matters concerning South Asia, while Finland emphasises questions relating to the EU and Europe in a wider sense.

The countries’ commercial and economic relations and India’s economic reforms will be discussed over a working lunch, hosted by Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen.

Minister Akbar will also meet Minister of the Environment, Energy and Housing Kimmo Tiilikainen, who visited India in early October, and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mauri Pekkarinen.

Minister Akbar will also visit the Aalto University. He will attend an event at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs and hold a speech on India’s experiences of the fight against violent extremism and terrorism.

Inquiries: Jussi Tanner, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 350 663, Tuuli-Maaria Aalto, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, tel. +358 295 350 633, and Ari Tasanen, Desk Officer, India, Unit for South Asia, tel. +358 295 351 704.

