MFA: India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to Finland

External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Finland from 19 to 21 September.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will have a meeting with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Antti Rinne, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The visit will be hosted by Minister Haavisto. India’s External Affairs Minister will also meet Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tuula Haatainen and members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament. In addition, he will speak at a seminar organised by the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

Minister Jaishankar and Minister Haavisto will attend the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Helsinki.

At the meetings with Minister Jaishankar, the topics of discussion will include our countries’ bilateral relations, international and regional questions, human rights, and Finland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Climate change will feature strongly in the discussions, too.

“I am looking forward to the discussions with India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar. India's global role is growing all the time, and the country is expected to increase its participation in the global burden-sharing. We are very happy that the Minister managed to arrange the visit to Finland considering that India is very active in the conduct of its diplomatic relations,” Foreign Minister Haavisto says.

From Finland, Minister Jaishankar will continue to New York, where he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly.

Inquiries: Miia Rainne, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 434 5444, and Ari Tasanen, Desk Officer for India, Unit for South Asia, tel. +358 295 351 704

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the formatfirstname.lastname@formin.fi