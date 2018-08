MFA: Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney to Finland

Simon Coveney, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Deputy Prime Minister (Tánaiste), will visit Finland and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini in Helsinki on Tuesday 4 September 2018.

In their discussions, the Ministers will focus on the current situation in the Brexit negotiations, where the key question is Northern Ireland's future position. Other topics of discussion will be, for example, security policy cooperation with the EU, Russia, transatlantic relations, and Arctic questions.

Ireland's Foreign Minister last visited Finland in 2017.

Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 46 923 4581, and Juha Parikka, Counsellor, Unit for Central, Western and Southern Europe, tel. +358 50 340 4356.

