MFA: Jutta Urpilainen appointed as Foreign Minister’s Special Representative on Mediation

30 June 2017

Jutta Urpilainen appointed as Foreign Minister’s Special Representative on Mediation

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini has appointed Member of Parliament Jutta Urpilainen to act as his Special Representative on Mediation. In her work as the Foreign Minister’s Special Representative on Mediation, Urpilainen will focus on the strengthening of the role of women and youth. The regional focus of the assignment will be Africa.

Mediation is one of the priorities in Finland's foreign and security policy. Special Representative Urpilainen’s appointment strengthens Finland’s visible contribution to international mediation and the prevention of conflicts. Urpilainen succeeds Pekka Haavisto, who has been responsible for the tasks of the Foreign Minister’s Special Representative on Mediation for the past two years.

Jutta Urpilainen will continue as Member of Parliament. The appointment is a personal unsalaried task that Urpilainen will manage alongside her duties as Member of Parliament.

