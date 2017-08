MFA: Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov visits Finland

14.8.2017 14:31 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 134/2017

14 August 2017

Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov visits Finland

The Macedonian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov, will visit Finland and have a meeting with Foreign Minister Soini on 17 August.

The ministers will discuss topical issues relating, for example, to Macedonia’s rapprochement with the European Union and the regional situation in the Western Balkans.

Inquiries: Matti Nissinen, Diplomatic Adviser to Foreign Minister Soini, tel. +358 295 351 780 and Keijo Karjalainen, Counsellor, Unit for South-Eastern Europe, tel. +358 50 345 3120

