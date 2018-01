MFA: Master of Laws Kimmo Sasi to represent Finland in the Nordic countries' Freedom of Movement Council

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Press release 2/2017

10 January 2018

Master of Laws Kimmo Sasi to represent Finland in the Nordic countries' Freedom of Movement Council

Minister for Nordic Cooperation Anne Berner has invited Master of Laws Kimmo Sasi to represent Finland in the Freedom of Movement Council, a body under the Nordic Council of Ministers, for the years 2018 and 2019. Each of the Nordic countries and the Åland Islands, Greenland and the Faroe Islands have one member in the Freedom of Movement Council.Risto E. J. Penttilä, CEO of the Finland Chamber of Commerce, was Finland's representative from 2015 until 2017.

The Freedom of Movement Council started its activities in 2014. The Nordic governments set it up to promote freedom of movement in the Nordic region for private people and companies by means of revising regulations and practices that hamper movement of people or cross-border activities of companies in the Nordic countries. Thanks to the work of the Freedom of Movement Council, several cross-border barriers affecting the labour market and the social and education sectors have been removed.

Sasi has served in the Nordic Council of Ministers and in the Nordic Council in the period1987–2015, and he held the Presidency of the Nordic Council in 2012.

