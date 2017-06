MFA: Member of Parliament Hanna Mäntylä to serve as Special Adviser at Council of Europe

21.6.2017 15:08 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

21 June 2017

Member of Parliament Hanna Mäntylä to serve as Special Adviser at Council of Europe

Member of Parliament Hanna Mäntylä is to work at the Secretariat of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. Accepting the post requires that Mäntylä be granted release from her membership of the Finnish Parliament.

Mäntylä will work under the Directorate General of Democracy (DGII) and report to Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland of the Council of Europe. As Special Advisor, she will be responsible for matters related to the prevention of radicalisation with a special emphasis on youth questions and the prevention of discrimination and marginalisation.

Addressing the position of youth and preventing marginalisation are important for the Council of Europe and for Finland. Cooperation between the Council of Europe and its member states in these issues will strengthen.

Finland has been a firm supporter of the Council of Europe for a long time. The cooperation is close and active. Finland will chair the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe from November 2018 to May 2019. With the chairmanship approaching, Finland wants to strengthen its support to and cooperation with the organisation.

