MFA: Member States of the Council of Europe issued an unanimous Declaration and made significant decisions in Helsinki
The Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe ended successfully. The member States unanimously adopted a Declaration, which emphasises the far-reaching significance of the Council of Europe for human rights, the rule of law and democracy.
The Declaration also highlights the importance of the unity of Europe and the important role of the agreements and mechanisms that have been prepared in the framework of the Council.
Read the text of the Declaration here: https://search.coe.int/cm/pages/result_details.aspx?objectid=090000168094791d
“Finland had a successful term as Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. We promoted our selected priorities and organised a fruitful Ministerial Session, which adopted decisions that strengthen the Council of Europe. The meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers from over 30 countries,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini says.
The meeting adopted not only a Declaration but also several decisions. On the initiative of Finland, holding the current Presidency of Council of Ministers, member States adopted a decision that strengthens the protection and promotion of civil society space. The decision was an expression of the general concern about the shrinking civic space in Europe. It includes very concrete elements pertaining to the matter. Openness and inclusion are examples of the priorities of Finland’s Presidency Programme. Link to the Decision: https://search.coe.int/cm/Pages/result_details.aspx?ObjectId=0900001680945ec8
Political challenges and future of the organisation
The Session of the Committee of Ministers adopted a decision on the member States’ rights and obligations, which was influenced by the widely discussed question relating to Russia’s participation and non-payment of its budget contributions. The decision will not resolve the question, of course, but it will promote the process that aims to improve the organisation’s capacity to react in situations in which a member State violates the organisation’s rules or values.
The complex nature of the Russia question, which originates from the illegal annexation of Crimea, is partly based on ambiguities in the organisation’s internal competences, which this decision will clarify. It is clearly stated in the decision that one of the obligations of member States is to pay their obligatory contributions. Finland has tried to keep Russia as a member State partly because of the protection that membership of the Council of Europe gives to the citizens.
The decision concerning the future of the Council of Europe mentions, among other things, potential new challenges for human rights that may arise from AI, as well as the freedom of the media and safety of journalists.
Finland has held the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe since November 2018 and will transfer it at the end of this Session to France.
Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 46923 4581, Nina Nordström, Director of Unit, tel. +358 295 350 104.
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Euroopan neuvoston jäsenmaiden ulkoministerit antoivat Helsingissä yksimielisen julistuksen – myös merkittäviä päätöksiä tehtiin17.5.2019 14:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Euroopan neuvoston ministerikokous päättyi menestyksekkäästi. Jäsenmaiden yksimielisesti hyväksymä julistus painotti Euroopan neuvoston laajaa merkitystä niin ihmisoikeuksien, oikeusvaltion kuin demokratiankin saroilla.
MFA: Finland’s honorary consuls in Latin America to visit Helsinki17.5.2019 10:27:41 EEST | Tiedote
The Unit for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has invited the honorary consuls representing Finland in Latin America for a visit to Helsinki on 20-22 May 2019.
UM: Finlands honorärkonsuler i Latinamerika besöker Helsingfors17.5.2019 09:37:10 EEST | Tiedote
Utrikesministeriets enhet för Latinamerika och Karibien har bjudit in alla honorärkonsuler som representerar Finland i Latinamerika till Helsingfors den 20–22 maj 2019.
UM: Suomen Latinalaisen Amerikan kunniakonsulit vierailevat Helsingissä17.5.2019 09:35:41 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriön Latinalaisen Amerikan ja Karibian yksikkö on kutsunut Suomea Latinalaisessa Amerikassa edustavat kunniakonsulit vierailulle Helsinkiin 20.-22.5.2019.
UM: Utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Virolainen till utvecklingsministrarnas möte i Bryssel15.5.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
EU:s utvecklingsministrar sammanträder i Europeiska unionens råd för utrikes frågor den 16 maj i Bryssel. Expeditionsministärens utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Anne-Mari Virolainen företräder Finland vid mötet.
MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Virolainen to EU development ministers' meeting in Brussels15.5.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
EU development ministers will have a meeting at the Foreign Affairs Council on 16 May in Brussels. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme