MFA: Minister Anne Berner attends a meeting on digitalisation in Oslo

Press release 215/2017

8 December 2017

Minister Anne Berner attends a meeting on digitalisation in Oslo

The Nordic Council of Ministers has established a fixed-term council of ministers, MR-Digital, to coordinate cooperation on digitalisation. The Baltic states also participate in the cooperation. Minister Anne Berner will attend the first MR-Digital meeting on 8 December 2017 in Oslo. The meeting will decide on the future priorities and discuss the use of electronic authentication (eID) and the 5th generation wireless systems (5G).

