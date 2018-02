MFA: Minister Berner to attend a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation

Minister for Nordic Cooperation Anne Berner will attend a meeting of the Ministers for Nordic Cooperation in Stockholm on 8 February 2018. This is the first meeting of the year during Sweden's Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers.

Ministers are expected to decide about the budget proposal for 2019 and about some of the projects under the Arctic Cooperation Programme.

The Ministers for Nordic Cooperation will also discuss the study of Nordic legislative cooperation, commissioned by the Nordic Council of Ministers, and handle the Freedom of Movement Council's report on 2017.

Inquiries: Johan Schalin, Chief of the Secretariat for Nordic Cooperation, tel. +358 295 351 781.

