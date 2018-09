MFA: Minister Berner to attend a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation

Minister for Nordic Cooperation Anne Berner will participate in a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation on 6 September 2018.

The ministers will hold a video conference, in which they are expected to decide on the Nordic Council of Ministers' budget proposal for 2019 and to discuss the priorities of the budget for 2020. The Ministers for Nordic Cooperation will also discuss Nordic cooperation in legislative matters and the priorities of Iceland's Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers in 2019.

Inquiries: Johan Schalin, Chief of the Secretariat for Nordic Cooperation, tel. +358 295 351 781.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.