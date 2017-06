MFA: Minister Berner to meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation in Tromsø

21.6.2017 10:00 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 116/2017

21 June 2017

Minister Berner to meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation in Tromsø

Minister for Nordic Cooperation Anne Berner will attend a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation in Tromsø, Norway, on 22 June 2017.

The Ministers will discuss the main theme of the Norwegian Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers, which is Economy and climate – green transition.

The Ministers will decide about the foundation of a fixed-term Council of Ministers to promote the implementation of the Declaration adopted at the Nordic-Baltic Ministerial Conference on Digitalisation in April.

The Ministers for Nordic Cooperation will also discuss the budget of the Nordic Council of Ministers for 2018. Inquiries:

Kari Kahiluoto, Chief of the Secretariat for Nordic Cooperation, tel. +358 295 351 556