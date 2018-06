MFA: Minister Berner to Nordic cooperation ministers' meeting

Minister for Nordic Cooperation Anne Berner will attend a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation in Lund on 20 June 2018.

The Ministers are expected to make a decision about the Nordic Council of Ministers' new plan to promote cross-border mobility.

The Ministers for Nordic Cooperation will also discuss the results of the reform process of the Council of Ministers, under way in the recent years, as well and the 2019 budget.



Inquiries:

Johan Schalin, Chief of the Secretariat for Nordic Cooperation, tel. +358 295 351 781. The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.