MFA: Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Skinnari to attend the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will attend a high-level Climate Meeting in Abu Dhabi on 31 June–1 July 2019.

The meeting has been convened to prepare the Climate Action Summit to be held in New York on 23 September 2019. The Summit will be hosted by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and it aims to increase the level of ambition in climate actions and to accelerate emissions reductions by the Parties to the Paris Agreement. At the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting, Minister Ville Skinnari will participate in the Leaders’ Roundtable focusing on ways to boost decarbonisation and in the discussion on climate, health and the risk of climate-induced disasters.

While in Abu Dhabi, Minister Skinnari will have several bilateral meetings. The Abu Dhabi Climate meeting will be attended by, for example, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, several Directors-General representing different UN specialised agencies and dozens of ministers particularly from the developing countries.

“At the meeting, I will bring up the ambitious climate targets set in Finland’s Government Programme, the central role of climate questions during Finland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and the solutions for global challenges relating to sustainable development and climate change that Finland could offer,” Minister Skinnari says.

Inquiries: Satu Santala, Director General, tel. +358295 351 815 and Anni Mäkeläinen, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister, tel. +358 295 350 342.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.