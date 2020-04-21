MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend informal video conference of EU foreign ministers
EU foreign ministers will hold an informal video conference on Wednesday 22 April. Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The main topics on the agenda will be Ukraine and the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood countries. Additionally, ministers will continue discussion on the coronavirus situation.
Foreign ministers are expected to discuss and assess the EU’s approach to and actions in Ukraine and the Eastern Partnership countries during the current coronavirus crisis. In Finland’s view, the EU should reaffirm its strong solidarity with and support to Ukraine. On the other hand, it is important to ensure that the reforms in Ukraine continue. The EU should convey its strong and visible support to the other Eastern Partnership countries, that is, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Belarus. The spread of the infectious disease puts pressure on the societies’ carrying capacity and on public trust. It is also essential to ensure that the coronavirus situation is not used as an excuse for restricting fundamental rights.
In addition, foreign ministers will continue their discussion, started during their previous video conferences, on international actions and cooperation to respond to the coronavirus situation.
Inquiries: Matti Nissinen, European Correspondent, tel. +358 295 351 780
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto deltar i informellt videomöte mellan EU:s utrikesministrar21.4.2020 12:40:11 EEST | Tiedote
EU:s utrikesministrar sammanträder till ett informellt videomöte onsdagen den 22 april. Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto företräder Finland vid mötet. Mötets huvudtema är Ukraina och de övriga länderna som omfattas av EU:s östliga partnerskap. Därtill fortsätter ministrarna sin diskussion om coronavirusläget.
UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto osallistuu EU:n ulkoministerien epäviralliseen videokokoukseen21.4.2020 12:05:23 EEST | Tiedote
EU:n ulkoministerit kokoontuvat epäviralliseen videokokoukseen keskiviikkona 22. huhtikuuta. Suomesta kokoukseen osallistuu ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto. Kokouksen pääaiheina ovat Ukraina ja EU:n itäisen kumppanuuden maat. Lisäksi jatketaan keskustelua koronavirustilanteesta.
