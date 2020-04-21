Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend informal video conference of EU foreign ministers

21.4.2020 13:34:49 EEST | Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

EU foreign ministers will hold an informal video conference on Wednesday 22 April. Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The main topics on the agenda will be Ukraine and the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood countries. Additionally, ministers will continue discussion on the coronavirus situation.

Foreign ministers are expected to discuss and assess the EU’s approach to and actions in Ukraine and the Eastern Partnership countries during the current coronavirus crisis. In Finland’s view, the EU should reaffirm its strong solidarity with and support to Ukraine. On the other hand, it is important to ensure that the reforms in Ukraine continue. The EU should convey its strong and visible support to the other Eastern Partnership countries, that is, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Belarus. The spread of the infectious disease puts pressure on the societies’ carrying capacity and on public trust. It is also essential to ensure that the coronavirus situation is not used as an excuse for restricting fundamental rights.

In addition, foreign ministers will continue their discussion, started during their previous video conferences, on international actions and cooperation to respond to the coronavirus situation.

