MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend the Holocaust Ministerial Conference and Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

Foreign Minister Haavisto will represent Finland at the Ministerial Conference of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance in Brussels on 19 January. On the following day, 20 January, the Minister will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council. The Foreign Affairs Council will focus on the Sahel and climate diplomacy.

Finland joined the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in 2010. An organisation consisting of 34 member countries, IHRA concentrates on commemorating the victims of the Holocaust and on promoting tolerance. “Finland joined IHRA to commemorate the Holocaust, to promote education and tolerance, and to fight the spread of distorted information, ignorance and hatred. Everyone has the right to protection regardless of their ethnic or religious background,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto emphasises.

At the Foreign Affairs Council on 20 January, foreign ministers will discuss the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel region and ways how to respond to it. Finland emphasises the Sahel countries' own commitment to actions supporting stability in the region. It is important that young people and women are systematically involved in the stabilisation processes and that people’s trust in their government structures can be strengthened.

With regard to climate diplomacy, foreign ministers will discuss ways to step up the EU's climate diplomacy. Finland emphasises the EU’s role in leading by example. At the same time, climate change must be consistently included in all discussions at political level, and partners should be encouraged to take more ambitious climate action than they do at present. The current situation in Libya will also be on the agenda. At an informal lunch following the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the EU foreign ministers will discuss the Middle East peace process and continue to exchange views on the measures agreed at the extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council of 10 January, concerning alleviation of tensions in the Gulf.

